Greggs (LON:GRG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,431.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,431 ($18.82) and last traded at GBX 1,553 ($20.43), with a volume of 106425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,455 ($19.14).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRG. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,082.86 ($27.40).

Get Greggs alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,040.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,077.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 33 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Greggs’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Roger Whiteside bought 11,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($20.90) per share, for a total transaction of £178,778.39 ($235,172.84).

About Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.