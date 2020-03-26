HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,919 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HDB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,986,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

