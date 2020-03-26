Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $80.37, 16,770,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 14,051,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

