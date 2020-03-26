Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.05

Shares of Hellofresh SE (ETR:HFG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €28.05 ($32.62) and last traded at €27.90 ($32.44), with a volume of 27146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €26.40 ($30.70).

A number of brokerages recently commented on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.30 ($28.26).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -418.55.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

