Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,755,000 after buying an additional 2,078,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,277,000 after acquiring an additional 601,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 648,645 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wood & Company upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 863,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,860. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Highwoods Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

