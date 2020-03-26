Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $740.00

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 740 ($9.73) and last traded at GBX 750 ($9.87), with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 750 ($9.87).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 897.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 961.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

