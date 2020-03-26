Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $13.85, 3,143,419 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,598,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.02.

Get Huntsman alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.