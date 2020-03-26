Hydrogen Group (LON:HYDG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.00

Hydrogen Group Plc (LON:HYDG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 56308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.43).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40.

Hydrogen Group Company Profile (LON:HYDG)

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services, including legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and technical and scientific market sector services, such as energy and life sciences.

