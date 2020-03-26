IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp (CVE:IPT) were down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, approximately 112,219 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 320,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of $40.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

