Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 136.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.91.

IART stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.77. 968,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,161. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

