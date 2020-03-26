Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.49, approximately 1,282,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 686,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IART. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,120,953 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $531,569,000 after buying an additional 65,402 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,066,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $353,565,000 after acquiring an additional 387,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,312,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $251,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,385 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,666,000 after acquiring an additional 202,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

