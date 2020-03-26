Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Shares of ICE traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.82. 4,540,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,595. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

