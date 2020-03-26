Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.93% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 527,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 112,688 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 135,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.98. 41,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,788. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.

