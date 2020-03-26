Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 67.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

IVR stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, COO David B. Lyle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $496,190. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Norris bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at $418,075.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

