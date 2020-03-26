Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.04, approximately 207,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 115,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

