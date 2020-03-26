Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.04, approximately 207,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 115,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
