Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

QQQ traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.30. 88,347,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,039,449. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

