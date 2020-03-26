Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 7.7% Higher

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $183.83 and last traded at $183.66, 94,429,794 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 59,534,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.46.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,709,000 after acquiring an additional 78,361 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

