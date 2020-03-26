Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $30.20, approximately 161,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 105,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.