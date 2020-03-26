Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 297,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

RWK traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.15. 125,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $65.85.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

