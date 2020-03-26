IQE (LON:IQE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of IQE to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 73 ($0.96) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 74.60 ($0.98).

LON IQE traded up GBX 2.24 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 29.74 ($0.39). 9,726,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.25. IQE has a 1 year low of GBX 24.28 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.26). The company has a market capitalization of $232.65 million and a P/E ratio of -16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

