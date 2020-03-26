iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,330,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,558. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

