iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) Stock Price Up 8.5%

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) shares rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.20, approximately 2,695,376 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 1,337,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (the Trust) is a commodity pool. The investment objective of the Trust is to maximize absolute returns from its investments in certain futures and/or forward contracts. The Trust holds long and/or short positions in foreign currency forward contracts and exchange-traded futures contracts involving assets, such as commodities, currencies, interest rates or certain eligible stock and/or bond indices.

