iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. (BMV:IYM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. (BMV:IYM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3409 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. has a 1 year low of $1,613.95 and a 1 year high of $1,980.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.69.

