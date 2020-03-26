iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. has a 12-month low of $2,806.59 and a 12-month high of $3,563.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.02.

