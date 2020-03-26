iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000.

NYSEARCA IEV traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,502. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.12. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

