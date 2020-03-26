iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.81 and last traded at $50.44, 48,681,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 40,289,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,001,000 after purchasing an additional 301,484 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.