iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 157.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

EWM stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.18. 507,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,996. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $30.31.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.