iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stock Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,203 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,143,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,160,000 after acquiring an additional 287,215 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 559,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 76,342 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,963,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 520,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,402,000 after acquiring an additional 150,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 502,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after acquiring an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.09. 9,337,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,313. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

