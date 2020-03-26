iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.19. 4,505,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day moving average is $114.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

