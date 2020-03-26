iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Up 7.6%

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)’s stock price were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $205.96 and last traded at $204.99, approximately 885,457 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $190.47.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.1703 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile (BATS:IGV)
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
Featured Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.