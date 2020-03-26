iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Up 7.6%

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)’s stock price were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $205.96 and last traded at $204.99, approximately 885,457 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $190.47.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.1703 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile (BATS:IGV)

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

