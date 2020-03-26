iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3193 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.79. 559,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,411. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $226.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.53.
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
