iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3193 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.79. 559,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,411. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $226.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

