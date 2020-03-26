iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1689 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

BATS:SMMD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 167,416 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

