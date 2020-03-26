iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7221 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

IWV stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.17. The company had a trading volume of 911,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,315. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $198.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.17.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

