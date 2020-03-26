iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7221 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
IWV stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.17. The company had a trading volume of 911,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,315. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $198.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.17.
iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
