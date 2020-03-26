iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.211 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
IWP traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.36. 936,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $163.69.
About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF
