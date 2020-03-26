iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5894 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,652. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74.
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.