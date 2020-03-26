iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5894 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,652. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

