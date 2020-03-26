iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSEARCA:IWL)

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2641 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of IWL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 60,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $79.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

