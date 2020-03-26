iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.43 and last traded at $113.04, approximately 1,216,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,139,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5967 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

