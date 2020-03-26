iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5028 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.24. 9,101,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $211.15.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.