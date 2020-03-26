iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.82 Per Share

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8217 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Shares of IVE traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,728,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

