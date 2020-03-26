iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.99 Per Share

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.9947 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

IJJ stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.58. 530,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average is $159.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $173.51.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.