iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3656 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.24. 432,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,205. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $115.36 and a one year high of $200.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

