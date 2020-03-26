iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Up 8.2%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) shares shot up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.68 and last traded at $95.59, 1,103,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 199% from the average session volume of 368,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.5326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJS)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

