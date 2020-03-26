iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2608 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.
IYE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. 4,947,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $37.48.
About iShares U.S. Energy ETF
