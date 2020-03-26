iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2608 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

IYE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. 4,947,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

