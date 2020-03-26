iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7515 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

IYG stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 346,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.93. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

