iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7515 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.
IYG stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 346,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.93. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97.
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile
