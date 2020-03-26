iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) to Issue $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6126 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

IYH traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.94. The stock had a trading volume of 78,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,722. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $222.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.47.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.