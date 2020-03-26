iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) to Issue $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6126 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.
IYH traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.94. The stock had a trading volume of 78,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,722. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $222.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.47.
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.