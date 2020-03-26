iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5433 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of BATS IYJ traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.58. The stock had a trading volume of 75,301 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.18.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

