iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5433 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.
Shares of BATS IYJ traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.58. The stock had a trading volume of 75,301 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.18.
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile
