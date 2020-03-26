iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Announces $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.586 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
NYSEARCA IYK traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.62. 52,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,212. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.42. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $140.28.
About iShares US Consumer Goods ETF
