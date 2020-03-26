iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Announces $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.586 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA IYK traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.62. 52,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,212. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.42. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $140.28.

About iShares US Consumer Goods ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

