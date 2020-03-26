iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6973 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares US Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.88. 782,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,705. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $143.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.10.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

