iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6973 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares US Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.88. 782,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,705. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $143.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.10.
