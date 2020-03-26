iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5866 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

NYSEARCA:IHE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,317. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $165.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.70.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

About iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.