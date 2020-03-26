iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5866 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
NYSEARCA:IHE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,317. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $165.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.70.
About iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF
