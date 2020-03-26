iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2262 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares US Telecommunications ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of BATS IYZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 493,489 shares. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

